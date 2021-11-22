Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $75.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

