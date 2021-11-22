Brokers Issue Forecasts for Toyota Motor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of TM opened at $185.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $188.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

