Brokers Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. Woodward has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

