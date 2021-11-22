Brokers Set Expectations for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 568,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 104,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

