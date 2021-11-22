Brokers Set Expectations for iMedia Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

IMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $7.17 on Monday. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

