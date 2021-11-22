Brokers Set Expectations for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexGen Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NXE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.92.

TSE NXE opened at C$6.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$8.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.81.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

