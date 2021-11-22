Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

