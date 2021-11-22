Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

BIP opened at $57.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after acquiring an additional 759,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.