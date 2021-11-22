Brooks J. Klimley Sells 7,500 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
