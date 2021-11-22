Brooks J. Klimley Sells 7,500 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

