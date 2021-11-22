Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 1.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,111. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.