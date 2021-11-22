Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,982 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 71,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

