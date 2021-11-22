Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,109 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,776. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average is $196.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

