Bruderman Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

