Bruderman Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up about 2.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 15.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,843. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

