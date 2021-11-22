Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.0% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $569.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.00 and a 12 month high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

