Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.55. 50,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,408. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.14 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average of $189.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

