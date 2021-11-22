Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,238. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

