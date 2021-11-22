Bruderman Asset Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period.

Shares of RYH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.69. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $247.57 and a 12 month high of $321.48.

