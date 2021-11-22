Bruderman Asset Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146,953 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 349,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

BSCR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.46. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

