Bruderman Asset Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.