Bruderman Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 76,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 758,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.92. 2,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $22.63.

