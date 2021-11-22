Bruderman Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.83. 33,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.