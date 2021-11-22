Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.97. 30,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.07 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.