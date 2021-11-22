Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.6% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,627. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

