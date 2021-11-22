Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,430 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for 1.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,402,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 75,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 739,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

TU traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.03. 35,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

