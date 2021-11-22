Bruderman Asset Management LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.43. The company had a trading volume of 567,104 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.80.

