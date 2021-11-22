Bruderman Asset Management LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 492,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,404. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.