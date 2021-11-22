Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Buy

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.
NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 64,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,650. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.