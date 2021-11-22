Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Buy

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 64,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,650. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

