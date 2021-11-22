BullPerks Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BLP)

BullPerks (CURRENCY:BLP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. BullPerks has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $722,338.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BullPerks coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BullPerks has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.80 or 0.07197771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,374.56 or 0.99751913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BullPerks Profile

BullPerks’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,896,757 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

