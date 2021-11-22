Bunicorn Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $4.09 million and $704,789.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00092334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.93 or 0.07179533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,279.73 or 0.99524470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

