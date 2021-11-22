Burency One Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Burency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burency has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

