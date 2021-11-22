BWX Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE BWXT opened at $51.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after purchasing an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after purchasing an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $448,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

