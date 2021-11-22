BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.28

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.28 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 180328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

BYDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

