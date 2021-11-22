Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

