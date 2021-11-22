California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 14,647 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 730,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 215,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $578.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

