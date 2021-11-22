California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 31,618 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of DHT worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after buying an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DHT by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 419,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of -0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.