California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 398,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

TRIL opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

