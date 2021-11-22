California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Genesco worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,592,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

