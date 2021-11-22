California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,745 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

