California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of American Finance Trust worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFIN shares. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

