California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,896,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 213,688 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $35.48.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.