California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Marten Transport worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 155.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,292 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.