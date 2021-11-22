California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.37 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,871 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

