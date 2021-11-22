California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,966 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Ping Identity worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ping Identity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ping Identity by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,402,000 shares of company stock worth $341,568,060 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

