California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Paya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

PAYA stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $918.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

