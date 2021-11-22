California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of ImmunityBio worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

