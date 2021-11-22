California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cars.com worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARS opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.70 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

