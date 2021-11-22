California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,739 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cerus worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 354,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087 over the last 90 days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CERS stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

