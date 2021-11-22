California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,397 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

