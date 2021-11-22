California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,010 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 91,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

EBSB opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.